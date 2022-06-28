A retired aged care worker has reached out to the family and friends of a woman who died in her arms at Bunkers Hill on Monday after a two-car crash.
Helina Gordon, from Linton, was driving home from an appointment in Ballarat when she came across the tragic crash at the corner of Greenhalghs and Finchs roads about 4.50pm.
It was seconds after the crash that claimed the life of a 24-year-old Mount Clear woman.
"I knew something wasn't right," she said.
"I said to the man who had been driving to calm down, because the little girl was trapped in the back seat. She was conscious the whole time.
"He said 'my friend is on the other side'."
That friend never made it to hospital.
"I went around and saw this beautiful young woman. She had these blue eyes," Ms Gordon told The Courier.
"I took her hand and I held her head upright to help her airways. She had horrific injuries.
"I knew she was still there and that she could feel my touch."
Ms Gordon said she continued to hold the hand of the woman for at least half an hour, until she was freed from the vehicle and paramedics took turns applying CPR.
She said she had worked extensively in palliative care and knew it was important to keep talking to people as they passed.
"What I want to say is that she didn't die alone and I was there speaking to her, giving her comfort," Ms Gordon said.
"I don't know who this woman's family and friends are, but I want them to know she was not alone.
"I'm a mother. No one wants to die alone."
One of the first on scene, she also described the heartbreaking state of the driver, who was desperately trying to free the young girl who was trapped.
"He looked alert and worried, but he was all alone," Ms Gordon said.
"No one was coming to get him."
She was also concerned about the number of drivers who slowed down, but failed to help.
"There was one man - he was there at the start - and he was on the phone to emergency services," Ms Gordon said.
"He disconnected the battery on the Commodore. I have no idea who he is. I would like to meet him if I could."
Ms Gordon and her husband survived a 2007 rollover in black ice - which left them with multiple injuries including the onset of type 1 diabetes from the shock to her body.
She said Monday's fatality brought the memories flooding back.
Ms Gordon said she was too upset to drive the rest of the way home.
The stress of being one of the first on scene has also had a delayed effect on her blood sugar, with a reading of 31 on Tuesday, where five is a normal score.
"I was also told I'd have to wait a few days to see a counsellor. I can't wait. I need to speak to someone now."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
