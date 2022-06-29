"I say again that it is important in this context to accept that in Mr Zita's case this question is not being assessed on the basis that he lacks honesty. Rather, the question is more whether he is possessed of sufficient rectitude of character to permit him to be safely accredited to the public as a person who can, without supervision, be entrusted to discharge his obligations to the proper administration of justice... the court must be satisfied of their independence, their ability to judge what ethical conduct is required of them and their capacity to act diligently to discharge the responsibilities of their office.

