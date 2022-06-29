The Courier

Banksia lawyer was 'complicit in the corruption of the administration of justice', says judge

Caleb Cluff
By Caleb Cluff
Updated June 30 2022 - 2:24am, first published June 29 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The lawyer engaged to act as a 'postbox' for the egregious Banksia cartel, which planned to fraudulently charge inflated commissions and fees to members of a class action intent on recovering their investments in the failed securities firm, has been suspended from the roll of practitioners in Victoria for two years after being found presently unfit to practice.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caleb Cluff

Caleb Cluff

Senior Journalist, The Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.