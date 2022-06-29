Greater Western Victoria Rebels and Carisbrook junior Paige Scott is off to Essendon after the 18-year-old was selected by the Bombers with the eighth pick in the AFLW Draft on Wednesday night.
Scott, who starred up forward for the Rebels in the NAB League, could not believe her name was called out so early.
"I am just lost for words right now," Scott said.
"It is a dream come true."
While other early-round selections were present at Marvel Stadium for the event, the Rebels forward was instead watching the draft at home with her family.
"The whole family just screamed and jumped on me to celebrate as soon as we found out," she said.
"Half of the family are in tears and the other half are just all smiles and so proud."
Growing up a Collingwood supporter, the young gun is now ready to don the Bombers' red and black guernsey.
"I could barely hear Essendon on the phone over my family," she said.
"They told me I deserve it and they are excited to have me on the team."
It will be Essendon's first season in the AFLW, with the Bombers joining Port Adelaide, Sydney and Hawthorn as expansion clubs this season.
Bombers inaugural coach Natalie Wood spoke highly of Paige on draft night.
"Paige is a competitive beast. She has terrific power going forward," Wood said.
"She has a leap for the contested mark that is pretty unique and we are really looking forward to seeing what we can do with Paige."
Scott has already proved she is ready for senior football with a five-goal haul in just her second game with the Geelong Cats VFLW side.
The early selection is the icing on the cake for the Rebels star whose break-out NAB League season also featured Vic Country representation and selection in the AFL Academy under-18s side.
