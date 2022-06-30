A magistrate has labelled a drug trafficker responsible for an "enormous" amount of trauma and damage to the Ballarat community.
Jason Donnelly, 29, pleaded guilty to a string of charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court related to drug trafficking, drug possession, unlicensed driving and possession of a weapon.
The court heard on April 3 this year around 2.45am police found Donnelly and another man asleep in a car parked at Delacombe Town Centre.
Upon searching the vehicle police found electric scales, seven bags and two containers of cannabis, two bags containing two grams and eight grams of a white crystal-like substance, a bottle containing GHB, Diazepam, over $5000 in cash and an extendable baton.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court both men were taken to the police station and were cooperative.
"When asked about cannabis the accused made omissions to owning all of the cannabis in the vehicle ... the accused made full omissions to holding the [Diazepam] but stated he did not have a prescription," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
"In relation to the white crystalline substance, he stated he remembered seeing it in his bag but was going to give it back to the owner, he stated he lent the backpack to people from time to time but couldn't remember who.
"In relation to the extendable baton he stated he had it for safety."
Donnelly was then released on bail.
The following month on May 22 about 4.30pm police attended reports of a male smoking an ice pipe in Mitchell Park when Donnelly was found in a parked car on Victoria Street.
"The accused appeared drug-affected and seemed nervous," Senior Constable Fletcher said.
The car was searched and police found a bag of 456 grams of cannabis and a container of 11 grams of methamphetamine, a container of less than a gram of methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia including electronic scales and two ice pipes.
Donnelly was further searched at the police station and was found to have a zip-lock bag containing seven grams of methamphetamine and 12 tablets that were believed to be ecstasy.
Police prosecutor Senior Constable Jack Fletcher told the court during the police interview that followed Donnelly made admissions to owning the drugs but denied trafficking them.
Magistrate Jonathan Klestadt said the amount of drugs on each occasion was significant and the total street value amounted to tens of thousands of dollars.
"You were yourself in possession of five-and-a-half thousand dollars that suggests to me you are to be dealt with as ... a significant player in the Ballarat area," the magistrate said.
"I'm not suggesting you are a king pin ... but you are not a small-time trafficker.
"This is very significant offending and ... is responsible for an enormous amount of trauma and damage in the local community."
Donnelly appeared from prison via video link and was supported by his mother online.
Defence for the man said it was his first experience in custody and it was a "huge wake-up call".
"He admits he was selling a little bit to support his own habit," the defence said.
"In terms of drug use Mr Donnelly is a long-term user of drugs; it appears sadly they have had a long grip on him."
The court heard Donnelly had "dried out" from his drug use in jail and had limited prior history that was not drug-related.
The man's defence said a therapeutic community corrections order would benefit Donnelly and the community.
"We'd submit the 38 days he's already served has been a punitive aspect ... in terms of community protection, it is bound up in Mr Donnelly's successful rehabilitation," the defence said.
"A tailored corrections order would be able to address the root of this offending."
But Senior Constable Fletcher argued his time served in custody was not enough.
"It's offending that's six weeks apart ... these are substantial amounts, it is an ongoing [issue]," he said.
Magistrate Klestadt ultimately agreed.
"Much of your offending is not related to drug-related offending but there is some drug-related offending and it is quite clear when you were intercepted ... you were deeply immersed in the drug culture," the magistrate said.
"I have to have regard for the need for the court to absolutely denounce this behaviour and the principles of ... general deterrence loom large in my sentence.
"Upon your release I would hope you are able to sever your connections with the drug world and stay out of this behaviour in the future because if you don't, you will be back in jail very quickly."
Donnelly was ordered to pay a $500 fine for the unlicensed driving and weapon charges respectively, and was sentenced to 12 months' jail with a fixed non-parole period of six months and 39 days time served.
