Toadstool is green by name and green by nature | Nature Notes

Toadstool is green by name and green by nature

By Roger Thomas
July 1 2022 - 2:47am
UNUSUAL COLOUR: Not many fungi are green. These are green skinheads, sometimes known as green goblins.

The toadstool pictured is one of relatively few green species. While it's not rich grass-green in colour, it certainly has a strong tinge of olive-green, set off nicely by the golden gills beneath the cap, and the similarly golden stem.

