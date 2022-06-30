Large two storey family home | Feature property

This magnificent two storey home sits on a great sized allotment of approximately 540 square metres.
Featuring beautifully landscaped gardens, reflective picturesque windows and a high-quality finish throughout, it is sure to impress.
The front of the property houses a formal living area and study area, perfect for a home office. Quality polished flooring flows down the hallway into a light-filled open plan living, dining and kitchen area.
The kitchen has an oversized island bench, stone benchtops, a 900mm gas cooktop, pot draws, dishwasher and walk-in pantry. Close by is the laundry, with outside access and a powder room.
Upstairs includes a third living area, perfect for a children's retreat. The king size main bedroom is complete with a walk-in robe and full ensuite, with an oversized shower, double sink and separate toilet.
There are also three additional bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The family bathroom has a large bath, shower, vanity and separate toilet.
From the dining area, sliding doors fully open onto an undercover alfresco area, overlooking the well-presented and easy to maintain yard.
Other features include ducted heating, side access and a double lock-up garage.
Located within walking distance to the Lucas town centre, childcare and fantastic schools, Ballarat's CBD is less than a 10-minute drive away.
