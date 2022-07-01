The case of a former Ballarat real estate agent who is facing charges for allegedly "fraudulently converting funds to his own use" and "causing deficiency in trust funds" will remain in the lower court.
Richard Hayden appeared briefly via video link in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday where his defence told the court all parties had agreed to a 'summary jurisdiction application' - meaning the matter will not move to the County Court for a trial.
The court heard there were currently 147 charges that will be dealt with in the form of three charges by October 17, where Hayden will return to court for a half day hearing.
Hayden has not entered a plea.
His appearance on Friday comes after Consumer Affairs Victoria charged the former Director of Skyline Developments Pty Ltd in early 2022.
Consumer Affairs Victoria initially reviewed Skyline Developments' trust accounts after receiving a number of separate complaints in late 2018.
In February the court heard Hayden, formerly of Hayden Real Estate who now lives at Torquay, was alleged to have caused over $1 million in trust account deficiencies on different occasions.
He is also accused of wrongfully converting trust account money to his own use across 2018 and 2019.
In March 2019 the family-owned real estate agency, founded in 1928, suddenly closed its doors.
