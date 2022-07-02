The Courier

Season-defining derby between Ballarat SC and City FC headlines State League 2

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
July 2 2022 - 1:30am
BATTLE: Amy Powell of Ballarat City and Ballarat SC's Alyson Pym in the round two derby. Picture: Luke Hemer.

The second chapter of the Ballarat Derby is set to be written on Sunday when Ballarat SC hosts Ballarat City FC in a season-defining State League 2 North-West clash.

