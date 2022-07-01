Senior coaches have had a rough ride in the Central Highlands Football League this season.
Illness and injuries have sidelined several coaches for either playing or match-day duties all together at various times and it continues in round 11 on Saturday.
What an incredible scoreline in the corresponding clash between these sides last season.
There is no chance of this contest showing any resemblance to that.
This time Skipton is arguably a marginal favourite after defeating Gordon.
Hepburn will no doubt argue strongly that being at home gives them the edge.
Whichever way you sway, this looks like being a grand battle.
Not only are bragging rights on the line, so too potentially is a place in the top four and a double chance.
So tight is that contest. Skipton wins and gets a two-game break over the Burras. Lose and its drops to fifth.
As Skipton says, this is another challenge it needs to pass.
The Emus will bolster their line-up with the return of reigning club best and fairest Jake Maddock, while Jack Romeril is unavailable.
Joint coach Sam Willian said Hepburn shaped as another danger game - especially so at Hepburn.
He said the Emus had struggled away from home.
"We play our ground so well, but we've lost to Waubra and Dunnstown away, and were lucky to get out of it at Buninyong.
"We've worked on a few things to combat that.
"We are using the need to improve away from home as motivation."
Willian said there would be a focus on stopping the Burras scoring quickly.
That will mean quelling the effectiveness of the likes of Andy McKay, fresh from seven goals.
"I think that's a key to winning the game. Stay in the game as long as we can and then get it done at the end."
Hepburn coach Mitch Banner is not playing the home ground card.
He said while he had noticed in his first year in the CHFL there appeared to be some distinct home ground advantages in the competition, he did not believe it would be a deciding factor against an in-form Skipton.
Banner said while it was great to be back on their home deck, he did not believe the "home ground advantage" would make much difference.
"When you come up against the good sides, they are expected to play well home and away."
Banner said with a top four spot potentially on the line this was another big game.
"They're obviously an impressive side, having beaten Gordon and to be sitting third.
"It's a massive challenge, but if we can bring our best it will give us a chance and we'll be in the contest."
Hepburn has lost youngsters in defender Zac Kupsch (illness) and Billy Pedretti (broken wrist).
Banner has been named to make his return from a knee injury.
He was rating himself a 50-50 chance this week and there might still be a decision to be made.
Banner has missed just the one game since being injured against Gordon in round eight on June 4.
PREDICTION: Emus
Daylesford is keen to celebrate Jamie Evans' 300th game with a win.
He's given outstanding service from the tough days in the Ballarat league to the premiership successes the Bulldogs have experienced in the CHFL.
Coach Hamish Jarrad said Evans had given his heart and soul to the club.
"He's part of the club's DNA.
"He's played on to help out in the rebuild. It's our turn to give something back to him."
Daylesford will still be kicking itself over its loss to Creswick.
Finals have realistically being out of the question for sometime, but the more wins they get this season the easier the next phase in their building will be.
Jarrad said this week was all about giving a positive response after the disappointment of losing to Creswick.
He said there were no longer games that the Bulldogs could go out and expect to win."
Daylesford loses Rob Rodgers for the game.
Ballan is shooting for three wins on end.
The Blues have taken their chances against Carngham-Linton and Creswick - kicking 9.8 on each occasion.
They are not without a chance here coming off a bye.
Ballan coach Tristan Batten said the Blues would be going to Daylesford knowing they were in with a big winning chance despite losing some important players.
Batten said Dylan Trickey was out with knee trouble, Jay Homewood ruled out with quad and knee issues, and Jeda Stone was unavailable.
PREDICTION: Bulldogs
The Wickers have been on each side of the ledger in tight encounters in their latest two games.
They would give anything to again be in touch, but it is difficult to see this happening against Dunnstown.
The Towners are relentless and do not give anything away.
If Creswick can stick with Dunnstown until half-time, it will be doing a good job.
Dunnstown brings back key forward Tom Wardell, who has been sidelined since sustaining a broken foot in round three.
Recruited from Bacchus Marsh this year, he kicked nine goals in three appearances, including seven against Gordon.
Coach Glenn Wilkins said Wardell had been training for two weeks and was the first of a handful of players the Towners hoped to ease back over coming weeks.
Pat Britt and Matt Bulluss will be among them.
Lleyton Pigott (unavailable) goes out for Dunnstown.
Creswick coach Dean Romerill is planning to cut his players loose.
"We have nothing to lose. I'll be encouraging everyone to play with freedom."
The Wicker go into the game without Ryan Cox (unavailable).
PREDICTION: Towners
Bungaree is playing for big stakes.
Win and the Demons get a two-game break over Waubra and almost certainly put the Roos two games outside the top eight.
Lose and while still inside the top eight they will find themselves just percentage ahead of Waubra.
It is just as big for Waubra, which continues to press for a spot in the top eight.
With seven rounds to go there is still a lot to play out and there will almost certainly be plenty more shuffling of positions.
Right now though, this clash is as important as any game has been for Waubra and Bungaree.
The Roos have won four of their past five matches, with a five-point loss to Springbank the only blemish.
Unfortunately, Waubra will go into this fixture undermanned.
This extends to the coaching panel, which has been hit hard by COVID-19.
With head coach Matt James to be among the absentees in this department, captain Darcy Jenkins and James Lukich will coach in addition to their playing commitments.
On field the Roos have lost dangerous forward Austin Murphy (ill), Caleb McGrath (hamstring), Connor Friend (calf), Tom Nash (Gold Coast marathon), Ethan Kennedy (concussion) and Isaac Menhennet (ankle).
Among the inclusions are CHFL under-18 representative James Molloy.
James has also indicated that Tim Mullan is coming out of retirement for the Roos, although he was not named on Thursday night.
The 200-game veteran last played a senior game in 2017
Bungaree has lost its past two and cannot afford to make it three on end.
The Demons are not playing badly, but keep coming up short.
"We don't want to and can't afford to lose another game."
Ruckman Jaykeb Lench is back in what has been a stop-start season for him. He has managed just four games.
PREDICTION: Roos
Beaufort gets a chance to turn things around.
The Crows have slipped out of the top eight with four consecutive losses.
Although just one game out, they are as good as two with a lowly percentage and are going to struggle to find a way back.
For the time being though Beaufort can stay in touch.
They look well matched against Newlyn, although the Crows will not like seeing Sandringham VFL-listed ruckman Chris Carey being named for Newlyn.
He is a massive inclusion, having been prominent in his two appearances for the Cats, including a best-on-ground against Rokewood-Corindhap.
He gives the Cats a massive lift.
Young Jed Labbett is also back after missing with a leg injury.
Newlyn coach Chris Banwell would be looking to improve on stoppages, where it needed greater awareness of rival set-ups.
Beaufort's cause is not helped by the continued absence of defender Brendan Howard, but it does welcome back Jayden Orr and Cooper Smith.
PREDICTION: Cats
A couple of big outs for Springbank and significant return for Buninyong.
The Tigers will be without Chris Quinlan and Kieran Maher, and there is still no sign of Todd Finco.
Springbank coach Andrew Challis is wary of the Bombers.
He is convinced that they are better than their record suggests, with a win over Rokewood-Corindhap enough to have the Tigers on alert.
Challis said there room for any sign of relaxation for Springbank as they look to capitalise on the break they had established at the top of the ladder.
The big news for Buninyong is the return of Geoff Lovett.
Coach Shaun O'Loughlin was hopeful of seeing him back after missing a couple of games and he has been named.
Buninyong has been gradually improving and was rewarded with a win over the Grasshoppers after a near miss against Skipton.
Springbank provides a tall order, but the Bombers always find something extra in front of their home crowd.
A win for Buninyong is a long shot, but cannot be totally dismissed.
PREDICTION: Tigers
The pressure is starting to build for the Grasshoppers.
The loss to Buninyong has really hurt given they still have to face four of the top five sides - starting with Gordon away.
Rokewood-Corindhap continues to struggle when it comes to getting consistency at the selection table and it is no better this week.
The Hoppers will be missing two of their bigger bodies and most experienced players in number one ruckman Ed Denouden and Cam Richardson. Jack Kelly is also out.
They do have some significant inclusions though, with key midfielders Luke Philp and Laityn Withers back along with veteran defender Leigh Ryall.
Loki Baker-Radford and Jordy Walton will make their senior debuts.
Rokewood-Corindhap is going to have to produce its best for the season by a long way at Gordon, where the Eagles will be fired up to make amends for their first loss of the season to Skipton.
Gordon will get back Ben Schiltz and Jordan Clampit, as well as Luke Gunnell
Schiltz, who joined Gordon this season after a long career with Redan, will be playing for the first time since round two and be part of a midfield rotation.
Joint coach Adam Toohey said Schiltz and Clampit would add some pace - a facet he felt was lacking against Skipton.
Gunnell has not played since injuring a calf in round one, with the Eagles taking a cautious approach for his return.
Gordon will be without the super consistent Ben Frazer (ankle), who is yet to determine whether he has torn ligaments or a fracture.
Toohey reinforced the need to respond after defeat.
"The boys are motivated to get back on the winners' list and not let that happen again."
PREDICTION: Eagles
A hamstring issue has finally caught up with Learmonth coach Nick willox.
He has been troubled by it for a few weeks and has decided to sit out this week.
This opens the door for first-year player Daniel Anderson to make his senior debut for the Lakies.
He arrived from Lancaster in the Kyabram league this year and has been called up after six goals in a game two rounds ago.
With Monty Judd also missing, Peter Norman has also forced his way back.
Learmonth will be looking for some percentage in a game it should dominate
The Lakies' percentage is significantly down and it might yet be the difference between making finals and missing out.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton said the Saints would continue to work hard.
"We'll keep at it."
PREDICTION: Lakies
