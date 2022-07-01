The Courier

So much at stake, more mixed fortunes for senior coaches | CHFL round 11 game-by-game previews

DB
By David Brehaut
July 1 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Willox spent time on the sidelines against Bungaree last round and and has decided to rest a tight hamstring.

Senior coaches have had a rough ride in the Central Highlands Football League this season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.