Jury discharged in alleged Black Hill 1996 rape trial

A trial involving a woman and her partner accused of indecent acts with a 14-year-old girl more than 25 years ago has been adjourned after the jury was discharged.
The jury trial, in the County Court in Ballarat under Judge Daniel Holding, began on Tuesday this week.
The pair appeared on charges including rape and sexual penetration of a child under 16 relating to two occasions in late 1995 and 1996 at a flat in Black Hill.
Both pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The complainant gave evidence to a closed court during the trial.
It's understood the matter will be re-listed for a hearing on August 23 after the jury was discharged on Thursday.
The County Court could not comment on why the jury was discharged.
