The Courier

Jury discharged in alleged Black Hill 1996 rape trial

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
Updated July 1 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat Law Courts. File photo.

A trial involving a woman and her partner accused of indecent acts with a 14-year-old girl more than 25 years ago has been adjourned after the jury was discharged.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Mitchell

Ellie Mitchell

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.