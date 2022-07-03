Latest winter property sales for the region

ALFREDTON
PS Cuthberts Rd v/land 630sqm $369,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Dublin St $700,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Mary Dr $670,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Oxley Bend $706,500 PRD Nationwide
PS Roscommon Av $759,000 PRD Nationwide
PS Willoby Dr $682,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BALLARAT CENTRAL
PS Errard St North $900,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BALLARAT EAST
PS Hunt St $530,000 Harcourts Ballarat
PS Scott Pde $780,000 Ballarat Real Estate
BALLARAT NORTH
PS Lilley St $430,000 Doepel Lilley and Taylor Ballarat
BEAUFORT
PS Kilbeg Rd 42290sqm $985,000 PRD Nationwide
BLACK HILL
PS Sim St 1568sqm $881,000 Jellis Craig
CANADIAN
PS Fussell St 1123sqm $642,000 Wilson Estate Agents
CARDIGAN
PS Spearwood Rd v/land 2085sqm $600,000 Trevor Petrie RE
HADDON
PS Billabong Rd v/land 19887sqm $495,000 Jellis Craig
INVERMAY PARK
PS Golf View Dr 862sqm $740,000 Ray White Ballarat
PS Millford Ct $645,000 Ballarat Real Estate
LANGI KAL KAL
PS Mount Emu Creek Rd 80900sqm $740,000 Jellis Craig
LEXTON
PI 42 Skene St $720,000 VB res undisc eXp Real Estate Australia - VIC
PS Victoria St v/land $167,000 PRD Nationwide
LUCAS
PS Grainger Pde v/land $300,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Shortridge Dr $810,000 PRD Nationwide
MITCHELL PARK
PS King George Way 1057sqm $730,000 Ray White Ballarat
MOUNT CLEAR
PS Jemacra Pl $485,000 Jellis Craig
MOUNT PLEASANT
PS Madelia Ct v/land 557sqm $270,000 PRD Nationwide
SNAKE VALLEY
PS Linton-Carngham Rd $400,000 Harcourts Ballarat
WENDOUREE
PS Forest St 595sqm $552,000 Doepel Lilley and Taylor Ballarat
PS Rowan Pde 1300sqm $880,000 Doepel Lilley and Taylor Ballarat
WINTER VALLEY
PS Ballarat-Carngham Rd 503sqm $600,000 Jellis Craig
PS Ballarat-Carngham Rd $610,000 Ballarat Real Estate
PS Gemstone Rd $590,000 Harcourts Ballarat
PS Greenhalghs Rd v/land $300,000 Jellis Craig
PS Silver Leaf Way $725,000 Ballarat Real Estate
