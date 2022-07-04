A rare move forward in the final stages of Daylesford's win over Ballan led to a special moment for club legend James Evans in his 300th senior game for the Bulldogs.
In the dying minutes of Saturday's dominant 81-point win, Evans slotted a goal to cap off his milestone match as his teammates came from everywhere to celebrate with the three-time premiership player.
Daylesford controlled the contest from the very beginning, with the Bulldogs' 63-point three-quarter time margin allowing 38-year-old Evans the chance to swing forward.
The timekeeper had a sense for the occasion as Evans missed a tough set shot in the 24th minute of the final quarter before converting on his second opportunity just a few moments later.
The 17.21 (123) to 6.6 (42) win was the perfect result for Daylesford as Saturday was all about celebrating the Doggies' number 21.
Both reserves sides formed a guard of honour for Evans as he ran out onto Victoria Park with the Bulldogs chairing the club legend off after the dominant win.
