James Evans celebrates his 300th Daylesford game in style

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated July 4 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:30am
James Evans' Milestone

A rare move forward in the final stages of Daylesford's win over Ballan led to a special moment for club legend James Evans in his 300th senior game for the Bulldogs.

