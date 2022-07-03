Daylesford's Christ Peart is happy his side could bounce back and grab a fourth win this Central Highlands Football League season to mark teammate James Evans' 300th match.
Meanwhile, in the Ballarat Football Netball League, a horror injury soured a dramatic round which saw plenty of movement in the top six.
Advertisement
Our footy experts Edward Holland and Matt Currill have all the news from a big weekend of footy.
Watch below.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.