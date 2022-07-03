The Courier
Chris Peart happy Daylesford could bounce back for James Evans' 300th game | Footy Wrap

July 3 2022 - 9:30am
Chris Peart is a guest on this week's edition of Footy Wrap.

Daylesford's Christ Peart is happy his side could bounce back and grab a fourth win this Central Highlands Football League season to mark teammate James Evans' 300th match.

