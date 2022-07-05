THE Ballarat Miners have unveiled a spectacular design they will wear for this weekend's home match against Keilor which has been produced by Wadawurrung traditional owner Billy-Jay O'Toole.
The design which has been done as a collaboration between O'Toole, the Miners and Central Highlands Water is highlighted by the striking image of the Bunjil, waterways and volcanic plains of the Wadawurrung country.
O'Toole said it was a thrill to be able to design this year's jersey that both the men's and women's team will wear on Saturday night.
"Being able to share the story of caring for water and country through the Ballarat Miners uniforms design is extremely exciting," he said.
"As a proud Wadawarrung man it is a privilege to work on country every day, connecting back to our ancestors and gaining knowledge and stories of my traditional lands so to see my design out on the court as part of NAIDOC week with the Ballarat Miners is something I am very proud of."
O'Toole said the design featured a collaboration between CHW and the indigenous community.
"I've added different elements to country: our rivers, our reservoirs, our creeks," he said.
"The brown line represents the ochre and on the left-hand side are our mountains that run through a few different traditional owners countries.
"I've also incorporated the eucalyptus leaf which is a part of cleansing. Bunjil is our totem here on Wadawurrung Country and I have included that in my artwork.
"The artwork was produced to showcase Reconciliation Week which is about working together for better outcomes."
Following Indigenous Round, the uniforms will be auctioned online with proceeds going towards the continued support of the Ballarat Miners Aboriginal programs. Bidding will take place on the Ballarat Miners online auction website, closing on July 27.
Central Highlands Water managing director Paul O'Donohue said the authority was proud to support local artists and the club.
"CHW is committed to our ongoing reconciliation journey and working closely with traditional owners for positive outcomes," he said.
"Seeing Billy-Jay's original 'Managing Country Together' painting further come to life on the Ballarat Miners uniforms is a great way to celebrate NAIDOC Week."
Miners chief executive Neville Ivey said the club was thrilled to have been introduced to the artist.
"Their ability to introduce us to Billy-Jay and allow us to use the artwork is a privilege and the club is excited to showcase this," he said.
