Updated July 5 2022 - 2:17am, first published 1:00am
Ballarat Miners players Will Hynes and Zac Dunmore model the NAIDOC Week jersey they will wear with artist Billy-Jay O'Toole. Picture: Greg Gliddon

THE Ballarat Miners have unveiled a spectacular design they will wear for this weekend's home match against Keilor which has been produced by Wadawurrung traditional owner Billy-Jay O'Toole.

Local News

