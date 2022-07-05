'Urgent': Marty Busch Reserve set for substantial makeover

An ambitious plan to upgrade the tired sporting and recreational facilities at Sebastopol's Marty Busch Reserve has been released, and it has its eyes set on securing Ballarat as a cycling destination for generations to come.
According to the draft masterplan, prepared and published by the City of Ballarat, a new 1139 metre criterium cycling track is on the cards, along with lighting and substantial upgrades to the northern practice pitch and oval two.
Tim Canny, president of Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club, said the city had long been "crying out" for a sports precinct which could double as a cycling and educational facility.
"We know there's a need from all our schools for a suitable and safe place to host cycling development programs, where children can learn how to ride a bike," he said, citing the safety concerns occasioned by the open roads in Victoria Park.
"It makes a lot of sense for our club to push for the criterium track at Marty Busch because a lot of our facilities - like the existing BMX track and velodrome - are already out there."
Mr Canny added that the proposed masterplan aligns with wider City of Ballarat initiatives focused on reducing congestion and improving greener means of transport.
"This will create a cycling hub for the community, get more kids on bikes and over time hopefully lead to more cyclists and fewer cars on the roads," he said.
"Let's hope it can get the funding it needs, and can get started soon; after all, it's the type of infrastructure that promises a long legacy of community benefit."
It was a view shared by Damian Faulkhead, senior captain of the Napoleons Sebastopol Cricket Club, who added weight to the widely perceived urgency of the proposed investment.
"I'm a Sebas boy, born and raised," he said. "I've spent a lot of time down there and I know my community urgently needs this investment."
"As a child, I had a lot of sporting opportunities around Sebas, but all that's been lost in the generations, because [the facilities are] now so dilapidated.
"This investment is urgent because we all know kids who get the opportunity to play sport and create those community supports tend to be better or healthier people as they grow up."
The proposed works also include new or upgraded clubrooms, play areas, public toilets, car parks, pedestrian circuit paths and a CFA training track.
Pedestrian access to the precinct would be expanded via a new pathway that connects Darling Street to the Yarrowee River trail, and the largely disused tennis court in the south-east corner of the site would be replaced with a new netball court.
Cr Des Hudson, who encouraged community feedback on the masterplan, said the new or upgraded facilities would, by design, meet the needs of one of the city's fastest growing areas.
"Marty Busch Reserve is a significant recreational asset for the Sebastopol community and communities just outside of Sebastopol," he said. "We want to make sure [we] continue to cater for the demand we're seeing."
Residents can view and provide feedback on the masterplan online or attend the community open house next Tuesday 12 July from 4-7pm at the football pavilion.
