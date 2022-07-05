The Courier

'Urgent': Marty Busch Reserve set for substantial makeover

By Maeve McGregor
July 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An ambitious plan to upgrade the tired sporting and recreational facilities at Sebastopol's Marty Busch Reserve has been released, and it has its eyes set on securing Ballarat as a cycling destination for generations to come.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.