SEVEN years after missing out on her first world championships team due to illness, Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick is finally set to debut for Australia at next week's titles in Eugene, Oregon.
Aged 49, with four grown-up children, Ruddick - who competes for the Ballarat Harriers - was one of three Ballarat-based athletes selected for the team, named for compete in the 35km walk.
Last week, highjumper Yual Reath was named in his first national team while Kathryn Mitchell has also been confirmed as one of the three-strong women's javelin squad.
For Ruddick, it is a remarkable comeback story after she was forced out of the world championships with an inner ear infection in 2015. Ruddick was struck down by labrynthitis - an inner ear problem which results in vertigo when she was preparing to compete in Beijing seven years ago.
At the time, Ruddick said she had had a great week-long training camp in Japan leading up to the Australian team's arrival in China. She said it all went downhill for her after watching Usain Bolt win the 100m gold medal.
"I spent three days in bed with an inner ear imbalance. I've been very unwell, with team medical staff unable to help."
Ruddick took out the Oceania and Australian Race-Walking Championship in May this year in the 35km walk. She is currently in Seattle preparing for the World Championships.
Proud father Kevin said it was an incredible achievement in persistence.
"By any standards this is a great story for a lot of reasons," Mr Ruddick said.
"It means much more to her now than it would mean to others I'm sure. She's trained all her life and had injuries throughout.
"She didn't know she was a walker, she only took it up aged about 38 after so many injuries as a runner.
"She's had two previous opportunities to represent Australia and both have been taken away from her. She was on the Commonwealth Games team in 2014 and for some unknown reason, Glasgow for all their wisdom decided to take away the walk.
"Then in 2015, she was ready for the World Championships and got sick. Everytime she's had a chance something has gone wrong. She's thought it was all over. It's an incredible achievement that all these years later she's here again."
The World Championships begin next week in Eugene Oregon. The 35km walk is scheduled to be held on Friday July 22 from 11.15pm.
