Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick is off to her first world championships after being named to compete in the 35km event at the titles which starts next week in Eugene Oregon.

By Greg Gliddon
Updated July 6 2022 - 4:35am, first published 3:30am
Kelly Ruddick, at 49, has made her first Australian team, set to compete in the 35km race walk at the World Championships. Picture: Getty Images

SEVEN years after missing out on her first world championships team due to illness, Ballarat race walker Kelly Ruddick is finally set to debut for Australia at next week's titles in Eugene, Oregon.

