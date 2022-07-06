Currently dwellings built under the code are known as 'Type A' or 'Type B', according to the amount of space they occupy on the site (A is 90 per cent of a site, B 100 per cent), and to council designations. The houses are exempt from many of the state's Building Regulations 2018 such as setbacks, access to light, and overshadowing. The houses must have a minimum of 24sqm private, open space.