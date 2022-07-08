Unregistered motorbike slams into stopped car

Two people have been taken to hospital after their unregistered motorbike hit a stopped four-wheel-drive in Wendouree.
The accident happened in Dowling Street - outside the Ballarat Badminton Stadium - just after 4pm Thursday.
The Ballarat pair - a 52-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman - were treated for minor injuries; while the car occupants were unhurt.
Ballarat West police are now looking for CCTV, dashcam or witnesses.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
Police said the pair on the unregistered bike had not been charged at this stage.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
