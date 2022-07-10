The Courier
Mick Nolan reflects on Gordon's blockbuster Central Highlands Football League clash | Footy Wrap

Updated July 10 2022 - 8:09am, first published 8:04am
Gordon's Mick Nolan is a guest on this week's footy wrap.

Gordon's Mick Nolan played a leading role in his side's come-from-behind Centrals Highlands Football League win over fellow premiership contender Springbank. He joins us in this week's footy wrap.

