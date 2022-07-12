The Courier
Delacombe's DW Controls helps NASA explore the stars from the Northern Territory

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated July 12 2022 - 6:10am, first published 6:00am
Ignition: The rocket launches from the Arnhem Space Centre - with Delacombe's DW Controls helping out. Picture: ELA

A Delacombe company has been working shoulder-to-shoulder with NASA rocket scientists to help launch science experiments into space from the Northern Territory.

AF

Alex Ford

