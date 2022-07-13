At least 50 vehicles - including tractors and trucks - will hit the centre of Ballarat at lunchtime on Friday, together with actor Steve Curry on horseback, to protest the Western Renewables Link, formerly the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.
It's prompted a warning from Ballarat police, who believe the closer location may attract more people than a large rally on the steps of State Parliament on March 8.
Officers also expressed concern about potential clashes with other groups.
"There will be a highly visible police presence in the area to maintain public order, ensure community safety and to prevent breaches of the peace," a police spokesperson said.
The group is protesting against high voltage transmission lines - planned between Sydenham and Bulgana - that will bring cheap electricity to users in Melbourne.
Landowners across a wide section of Melton, Moorabool, Hepburn and Pyrenees believe part of the 190km lines should go underground to prevent fires, protect the environment and allow farmland to be freely used.
Curry played Dale Kerrigan in the 'The Castle' - and while the Kerrigans loved their electrical pylons in the 1997 movie, Curry said he "hated them".
The Curry family have owned a bush block at Bolwarrah, north of Gordon, since the 1960s - which he said stood directly in the proposed path of the transmission lines.
Friday's rally departs Ballarat airport from 10.30am.
Foot traffic will meet the convoy in Lydiard Street from 12.30pm and speeches will begin from 1pm.
The project is currently going through an independent Environmental Effects Statement process.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
