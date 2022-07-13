The Courier

Western Victoria Transmission Network Project: 'The Castle' actor Steve Curry to ride horse in Ballarat rally

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 13 2022 - 6:30pm
RALLY: Castle actor Steve Curry at a March 8 Melbourne rally for the Stop Ausnet's Towers campaign. Picture: Gabrielle Hodson.

At least 50 vehicles - including tractors and trucks - will hit the centre of Ballarat at lunchtime on Friday, together with actor Steve Curry on horseback, to protest the Western Renewables Link, formerly the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project.

