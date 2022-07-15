Wendouree has sent a strong statement it has its eyes on a Ballarat Cricket Association premiership, luring two top-quality players from rival clubs for the 2022-23 season.
All-rounder Ash McCafferty will join the Red Caps from North Ballarat, while Liam Brady will step down as playing coach of Buninyong to return to his former club after three seasons away.
Both will take on roles as development coaches, assisting senior coach Leigh Cassidy as the Red Caps look to improve on last season's semi-final finish.
McCafferty will provide an immediate boost to the Wendouree's bowling stocks, having finished as the BCA's highest-wickettaker last season, claiming 35 scalps at an average of 12.57.
A North Ballarat junior, the right-arm quick finished as his club's top wickettaker for the past five seasons, taking a total of 173 at an average of 14.82.
McCafferty also stepped up as captain in Mick Nolan's absence multiple times last season, with his departure set to leave a big hole in a developing Roosters' group.
North Ballarat had a disappointing summer last year, winning just four games to finish eighth after making finals the season before.
A dashing middle-to-lower-order bat, McCafferty also enjoyed a strong 2021-22 campaign at the crease, finishing at the Roosters' third-highest run scorers with 299 runs at an average of 19.93 to his name.
Brady is no stranger to CE Brown Reserve, having won five premierships with the Red Caps before leaving for Buninyong.
His father, Peter, is a Wendouree legend and a former E.J Cleary Medallist.
Brady joined the Bunnies ahead of the 2018-29 season, the club's first in first grade.
The top-order bat had a strong 2021-22 season, finishing as his side's second top-scorer with 438 runs, including five half-centuries, at an average of 43.80.
Both recruits have represented the Ballarat Cricket Association at country week.
McCafferty was named in the BCA squad for the 2022 country week campaign which was ultimately cancelled due to COVID-19.
With McCafferty joining opening bowler Tom Batters (32 wickets at 14.94) and spinner Lucas Argall (26 at 16.77), the Red Caps now boast three of last season's top 10 wickettakers.
Wendouree openers Sam Miller and Cole Roscholler, alongside Liam Brady, also finished among last season's top 20 run-scorers.
The Red Caps have finished on top of the table the past two seasons, losing just four games over that period, but have failed to carry their form into finals.
Both seasons they have lost in the semi-finals, losing to the eventual premiers on both occasions - Darley in 2020-21 and Golden Point last summer.
A start date for the 2022-23 season is expected to be confirmed in the coming weeks. The association is in conversations with clubs about the likely return of two-day cricket after a two-season absence.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
