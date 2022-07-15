The Courier

Wendouree lures massive recruits for 2022-23 Ballarat Cricket Association season

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated July 15 2022 - 1:41am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liam Brady, left, and Ash McCafferty have joined BCA power Wendouree. Pictures: Adam Trafford

Wendouree has sent a strong statement it has its eyes on a Ballarat Cricket Association premiership, luring two top-quality players from rival clubs for the 2022-23 season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.