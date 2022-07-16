The Courier
Ballarat car parks: Market Street works under way

AF
By Alex Ford
July 16 2022 - 6:30pm
Works on Market Street on Friday. Picture: Luke Hemer

The next 36 of the state government's promised 1000 free car parks are under construction near the Ballarat library, joining the 65 at White Flat oval, but we're still no closer to the other 900 or so.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

