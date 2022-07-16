The next 36 of the state government's promised 1000 free car parks are under construction near the Ballarat library, joining the 65 at White Flat oval, but we're still no closer to the other 900 or so.
The weighbridge on Market Street, behind the library and near the Creswick Road roundabout, is in the process of being removed, and the streetscape will be redesigned to fit in 36 new timed car parks.
It will also make the street one-way, allowing access only from the Midland Highway to Armstrong Street, and removing one of the five entrances to the already risky roundabout to benefit drivers and pedestrians.
The final design work, including landscaping, is due to be complete once the weighbridge has been removed and consultation with nearby businesses has been completed.
It's not entirely clear if the car parks will be free, as promised, or will use the City of Ballarat's CellOPark system.
The project follows the redesign of the White Flat oval car park, behind Federation University TAFE.
The new design created 65 car parks in the space while formalising existing parks.
When the Market Street project is complete, after four years, Ballarat will have about 100 of the 1000 new free CBD car parks promised at the 2018 election finished.
According to Regional Development Victoria's project page, another 50 car parks will soon be built on Havelock Street next to the Eastern Oval, with procurement under way and works expected to be complete by mid-year.
Several other sites have been put forward, including at the hospital, which is in desperate need of new parking, particularly through its redevelopment, and at Little Bridge Street, where a new multi-level car park could be part of the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan.
Another potential site is at Federation University's SMB campus on Armstrong Street, which the City of Ballarat has ordered a feasibility study for, and at the current council-owned paid car park space on Anderson Street West.
It's not known which of these sites are still under investigation, or the timeframes that could be involved - questions have been sent to the state government, but no response was received by deadline.
In February, it was revealed the promised 1000 free new car parks may eventually become paid after eight or so years.
