BALLARAT high jumper Yual Reath has missed out on a place on the World Championship High Jump final after ranking 26th in Saturday's qualifying.
Reath, 22, landed just one jump during qualifying, clearing 2.17m on his third attempt, but missing all three when the bar was raised to 2.21m.
However, he can take solace that if he had have landed his personal best of 2.25m, it would have been enough for him to qualify for the final alongside fellow Australian Joel Baden who cleared 2.30m.
Reath's jump also puts him in line for a position in the Commonwealth Games team given he is now ranked within the top 32 in the world.
His clearing jump at the event in Eugene, Oregon places him sixth in the Commonwealth. While he has not been named as yet in the Australian team for the Birmingham games starting later this month, he now looms in calculations for a position.
Kathryn Mitchell's javelin campaign begins Wednesday.
