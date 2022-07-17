Tender for multi-million dollar Ballarat Library upgrade released

The tender for the City of Ballarat's planned upgrade and expansion of the Ballarat Library has been released, with construction anticipated to commence later this year.
The plans for the redevelopment works envisage a marked expansion of the second level of the building as well as a new library entrance, which will shift from Doveton Street to face GovHub and Civic Hall.
Advertisement
A large open space, decked with a variety of seating, will constitute the focal point of the upgraded library, connecting the main library area to the new entrance and affording access to both the second level and new children and family areas.
In a media statement released on Thursday, the City of Ballarat said the project would be supported by a $500,000 grant from the Victorian government.
Though the same statement did not disclose an estimate as to the full cost of the works, $4.44 million was set aside for the works in council's 2022/23 budget, adopted in June.
It's unclear whether or to what extent those funds will draw on council's $12.75 million in new borrowings for major community infrastructure projects, as indicated elsewhere in the budget papers.
In a statement published in September 2021, council indicated the library redevelopment would cost in order of $6.99 million, up from $2.4 million as originally flagged by council.
In preparation of the works, the library will close in October and reopen sometime in late 2023.
Over the course of that period, library visitors will be given access to a "condensed version" of the library and its services at a different location, which is yet to be determined.
City of Ballarat deputy mayor Amy Johnson said it was "exciting" to see the project move forward.
"Once completed, we'll be able to offer our community a bigger and more exciting library space," she said in a statement.
"We know the library closure later in the year may cause inconvenience to some residents, but rest assured that when it reopens it'll be a much-improved space overall.
"We appreciate the community's understanding while the central library is undertaking works and we look forward to seeing people using the temporary facility."
The Courier is awaiting a response from the City of Ballarat regarding an update as to the project's total anticipated costs.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.