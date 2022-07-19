A total of five Greater Western Victoria Rebels juniors featured throughout the AFL under-18s National Championships, meaning the talented young stars are on the right path to achieving their AFL dreams.
Hugh Bond, Felix Fogaty, Aaron Cadman and James Van Es were part of the undefeated Vic Country team while Beau Tedcastle represented the Allies as a Territorian.
The championships provided a glimpse into the future of the AFL as the country's best young talent went head-to-head at AFL venues such as Kardinia Park, the GABBA and Princes Park.
Rebels' hard-running midfielder Hugh Bond said the championships were an incredible experience.
"It is pretty surreal that one day you are flying over to a different city to play footy alongside all your mates," Bond said.
"I just loved it. It was really exciting to have all four of us Rebels boys playing together for Vic Country in Adelaide."
Bond, who is averaging an incredible 11 tackles per game at the Rebels, was shifted to a defensive role for most of his time with Vic Country.
"I played a different role to what I am used to at the Rebels," he said.
"I was definitely not as on-ball as I usually am but I really enjoyed it."
The boys had a sneak peek into what life as a professional footballer is like, with access to AFL-level coaches and physios throughout the championships as well as playing and training at high-class facilities.
"The coaching staff offered really good feedback and were super helpful," Bond said.
"If you wanted to go over some footage or get some extra reps in they would always be there to help you and make sure you felt like you were being looked after."
Recruiters from all 18 AFL clubs were in attendance for Vic Country's clash with Western Australia, meaning Hugh Bond, James Van Es and Aaron Cadman were able to improve their already-strong draft chances.
"It is pretty exciting knowing that clubs are looking at me and what I am doing," Bond said.
"I enjoy being able to play footy with the boys but to have recruiters at these games who could help me go to the next level is really cool."
Bond's stellar season with the Rebels and Vic Country has somewhat flown under the radar, with all eyes on Rebels key forward Aaron Cadman who is being touted as the best forward in the upcoming draft.
Bond was full of praise for his NAB League teammate's championships stint.
"Caddy (Aaron Cadman) was obviously the stand out for Vic Country across the championships," Bond said.
"He did really well. He was able to show what he is capable of as a high prospect going into it."
Now, it is straight back into action with the Rebels for the five boys ahead of a season-defining clash with the Western Jets.
"The last few Rebels games have been a little hard with some big outs but it has given the opportunity for some new boys to really show what they can do which hopefully helps us at the back end of the season," Bond said.
"We were a bit inconsistent at the start of the year but over the last few games we have really started to gel together."
Vic Country still features in one more fixture, a date with the undefeated Vic Metro on the Friday before the AFL Grand Final.
