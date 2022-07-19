The Courier

Hugh Bond, Beau Tedcastle, Felix Fogaty, Aaron Cadman and James Van Es all represented their state in the National Championships.

A total of five Greater Western Victoria Rebels juniors featured throughout the AFL under-18s National Championships, meaning the talented young stars are on the right path to achieving their AFL dreams.

