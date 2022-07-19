COMMUNITY conscious Kombi for a Cause has inspired a sister cart on the road with the same cuppas, same treats and same give-back focus.
Kombi for a Cause founder Kyllie Garrett's sister Monica Browne has followed her coffee print with a complementary pop-up in a bid to give back a little more to her family and to the community.
Advertisement
While not operating in an iconic Kombi van, Ms Brown said already her Coffee Cart by Kombi for a Cause had been helping to meet demand as people continued to get out and about to more events across the region. And people recognise the Kombi for a Cause branding.
Like the flagship van, 10 per cent of profits each month go to a different charity cause.
"There's always something close to our hearts and our family's hearts and it's pretty cool to give back," Ms Browne said.
Kombi for a Cause was a way Ms Garrett developed to give back to the community, with coffee and fundraising support, after the community rallied to help her undergo experimental stem cell treatment for her multiple sclerosis in Russia three years ago.
The kombi started doing coffee runs later that year and became well known and loved by her neighbours during lockdowns.
This business model allowed Ms Garrett an income and better work-life balance to look after her young children.
Ms Browne is a nurse and her partner Brandon Ward also works shift work in security. They have a young son with special needs and a baby daughter.
The couple both continued to work throughout the pandemic but Ms Browne saw an opportunity to try and launch the Coffee Cart venture while she was still on maternity leave and in an extended break from work,
"It's another way to try and make work fit around family," Ms Browne said.
"Shift work can make it hard to make appointments around kids...when this opportunity came up I thought maybe it's a thing that can help.
"This is more flexible and something a little less serious - it's really social, more like a day out."
The sisters have been able to juggle different booking to reach more people wanting a conscientious coffee to help good causes across the region.
"I am 100 per cent proud of my sister. It's awesome what she does," Ms Browne said. "She's a single mum and living her best life with her little ones, the business is part of her life now and she's living the dream."
Both mobile coffee hubs pop up about the region and can be booked for community events. The Coffee Cart by Kombi for a Cause can also pop up in Geelong.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.