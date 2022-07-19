The Courier

Monica Browne launches The Coffee Cart by Kombi for a Cause

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PERSPECTIVE: Monica Browne is following her sister's lead and serving up coffees for a cause to give back more to the community and her young family. Picture: The Coffee Cart by Kombi for a Cause, Facebook

COMMUNITY conscious Kombi for a Cause has inspired a sister cart on the road with the same cuppas, same treats and same give-back focus.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.