Ballarat firefighter Liam Wright recognised for years of service

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
July 19 2022 - 7:00am
COMMENDED: Ballarat CFA firefighter Liam Wright 18 with Captain Mark Cartledge at the Spirit of the CFA awards at Ballarat's Mecure Convention Centre on Sunday. Picture: Blair Dellemijn of Uniform Photography

A teenage Ballarat firefighter has received a Spirit of CFA gong after showing exemplary dedication to his volunteer brigade.

