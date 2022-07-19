A teenage Ballarat firefighter has received a Spirit of CFA gong after showing exemplary dedication to his volunteer brigade.
18 year-old Liam Wright was handed a Highly Commended award in the 2020 Youth category at Sunday's ceremony in Golden Point after a two-year delay due to the pandemic.
Advertisement
"Liam is a really good example of what the youth of Ballarat can achieve," local CFA captain Mark Cartledge said
"He came up through our Junior Volunteers Development program when he was 11 and he's now a senior firefighter here.
"Liam's keen to learn and he's been helping members within the brigade. He's a regular responder as well.
"He was selected to go to the Australian Cadet Fire Championships - and that's when a State level co-ordinator noticed his work and put his name forward..
"Now he's been nominated for the City of Ballarat Youth awards as well."
The Youth category acknowledges CFA members aged 11-25 who inspire others through their commitment to their brigade and community as well as consistently demonstrating collaboration, initiative, and leadership.
The 2020 award had joint winners: Daniel Answer-Waddell from Orbost and Caitlin Roberts from Wandong.
The awards are held every two years - with the first in 2018 - and include individual and team categories in areas such as community engagement and innovation.
Chief Executive Officer Natalie MacDonald said many nominations showed the myriad ways CFA members gave back to the community.
"Hearing about the accomplishments of our nominees was tremendously humbling," she said.
"Meeting and recognising our winners confirms the significance of CFA in the community and the principles we stand for."
Acting Chief Officer Gavin Thompson thanked recipients and finalists on their outstanding service.
"CFA is incredibly proud of its members," he said.
"Their dedication and effort are essential to assisting us in achieving our mission: to protect lives and property."
Advertisement
Other winners on the night included Glenn Webster from Daylesford, who received a Commended award in the 2022 Living the Values category. It recognises people who promote safety, intergrity, honesty and fairness while showing empathy, respect and understanding.
Barry Planner from Bannockburn was also commended in 2020 Senior section for firefighters over the age of 60 who mentor and inspire others.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.