Wendouree electrician faces court for multiple safety breaches

The state's workplace health and safety regulator has called for a Wendouree based electrician to be handed hefty fines for multiple safety breaches, a court has heard.
Effective Electrical is facing three charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court brought by WorkSafe Victoria for a lack of fall protection in at least three worksites in the Ballarat area.
The business pleaded guilty to all charges on Tuesday.
The Courier understands there was no particular incident that prompted the charges, which were made following WorkSafe inspections.
WorkSafe representative Molly Lynch said while Effective Electrical's plea of guilty was of benefit to the court, the offending was significant and a financial penalty with conviction should be imposed.
"The degree of harm was the risk of serious injury or death...there is ample guidance material available to the accused at all times available on WorkSafe website," Ms Lynch said.
Ms Lynch said the business had taken steps to fix the breaches, and a message of general deterrence was a main factor in sentencing.
"The fact that the accused remedied each [breach] relatively quickly is to its credit ... the frequency and proximity of this offending is relevant.
"It's not an isolated incident."
The matter will return to court next week for sentencing.
