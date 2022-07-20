A diverse group of finalists have been selected in this year's Ballarat annual business awards.
The finalists were announced for the Ballarat Business Excellence Awards at the Civic Hall on Wednesday morning.
Advertisement
The Federation University and Commerce Ballarat awards include 40 finalists across 16 categories.
Commerce Ballarat chairperson Hayley Coates said of the 40 businesses selected as finalists, 21 were enjoying the experience for the first time.
Ballarat live music venue Volta has been named a finalist and is the first live music venue finalist in the awards' 34 year history.
It is vying for the creative industries business award along with Leroy Mac Designs and Pinot and Picasso Ballarat.
Volta owner Zachary Hill said to be part of the awards was a great recognition for the Field Street venue, which showcases Ballarat and touring musicians.
He said the venue opened five weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic started in Australia in 2020.
"It's nice to be part of an event again, especially with crowds. It's good to see the turnout of businesses. There are some good businesses in the awards this year," Mr Hill said.
Judging panel chairperson Michael Duffin said it was exciting to see such a diverse group of finalists in the 2022 Federation University Commerce Ballarat Business Excellence Awards.
"As always an extremely difficult job for the judging panel to choose when the standard of both application and business is so high," Mr Duffin said.
Ms Coates said the awards were an opportunity for businesses to review their achievements.
"It's tough out there for business and we continue to be amazed at the depth of their resilience and courage. These awards are an opportunity for business to review what they have done over the past 12 months and a chance for our whole community to acknowledge their achievements," Ms Coates said.
"The awards are not a popularity contest, they are designed to focus on the back end of a business, their management, planning and processes.
"Of the 40 businesses selected as finalists, some are sole traders, some a little bigger, some are Commerce Ballarat members but many are not and 21 are enjoying this experience for the very first time. Today we acknowledge the finalists, but we celebrate all in the Ballarat business community."
The awards were cancelled for the first time in Commerce Ballarat history in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while last year's awards were held virtually.
The winners will be announced at a gala presentation dinner on August 25.
Advertisement
FINALISTS
City of Ballarat Creative Industries Business Award: Leroy Mac Designs, Pinot and Picasso Ballarat, Volta.
The WIN Network Customer Service Award: Buxton Ballarat, Community Bank Buninyong, Eclectic Tastes.
Bartlett Manufacturing Family Business Award: Luv-A-Duck, National Tiles Ballarat, The Little Cupcake Ballarat.
Mercure Ballarat Hotel and Convention Centre Franchise/Buying Group Business Award: MBCM Ballarat, Pristine Water Systems Central Highlands, Schnitz Ballarat.
Vitrafy Life Sciences Health and Wellbeing Business Award: Adrian Misseri Podiatry, Ballarat Community Health, RADcentre.
Advertisement
Federation University Technology Park Innovation Award: BGT Jobs + Training Ballarat, Cafs Thread Together Hub, James Vac Solutions (JVS).
Nevetts Lawyers Manufacturing Business Award: Blind Additions Ballarat, H.F. Deutscher, Luv-A-Duck.
Ballarat Times News Group Micro/Home Based Business Award: Leroy Mac Designs, SMS Integration, Wonder Inns.
Regional Development Australia Grampians New Product Award: Carboni's Next Door - Deli and Pasta, Lucky and James, Shine Learning.
Runway HQ Newcomer Business Award: James Vac Solutions (JVS), Tim's Toasties, Troop Events.
nbn Local Professional Services Business Award: BGT Jobs + Training Ballarat, Richard Start Accountants, The Proven Group.
Advertisement
Federation University Restaurants, Cafes and Pubs Business Award: Carboni's Italian Kitchen, Eclectic Tastes, LYDIARDgeneral.
Hip Pocket Workwear & Safety (Ballarat): Retail Business Award: Dej's Packaging, Formosa Gardens Nursery, Go Vita Ballarat.
Power FM SME Business Award: Ballarat Indoor Go Karts, Laserforce and Entertainment Centre, RADcentre, The Little Cupcake Ballarat.
Cafs Social Change Maker Award: Community Bank Buninyong, Femxle Experience Art Rebellion, Salvos Thrift Shop Ballarat.
Central Highlands Water Trade Business Award: Bailey Technologies, Ballarat Roadworthy Centre, Trentron Electrical.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.