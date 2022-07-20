The Courier

World championships 2022: Patterson's golden moment for Ballarat's Roughead family

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 20 2022 - 6:40am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRIUMPH: Gold medalist Eleanor Patterson of Team Australia celebrates after competing in the women's high jump final of the World Athletics Championships Picture: Patrick Smith, Getty Images

BALLARAT'S Roughead family is celebrating a new world athletics champion.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.