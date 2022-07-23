The Courier

Ballarat Legacy hosts regional final of Legacy Junior Public Speaking Award

By Erin Williams
July 23 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ballarat secondary school students have participated in a public speaking competition, which has been saved from folding.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.