Ballarat's bus network: why it's not up to scratch

The following letters to the editor have been sent in following this story about City of Ballarat pushing for a review of Ballarat's bus system.
Having used the bus network in Melbourne l can't believe that in Ballarat there are virtually no bus shelters at the bus stops in Ballarat.
Why is it that in Ballarat the bus stop consists of a patch of concrete, in Melbourne at nearly every bus stop there is a shelter with seating to provide shelter to computers and a readable timetable and route map?
If the Ballarat council wants people to use public transport, provide comfort for the waiting commuter.
I for one am not going to stand in the rain waiting for a bus.
These are basic things that are expected in any world city.
With the Commonwealth Games, people from around the world will expect our public transport to be accessible and comfortable not only on the public transport but when waiting for public transport.
Visitors to Ballarat should be able to travel anywhere in our city with ease and in comfort, and in my experience when I can move around any city with ease l spend more money, tourist dollars is what any city wants.
Nick Martinich, Ballarat
The biggest issue with revamping the bus network is the question of "who will pay?"
Will it be the bus company? The council? The state government?
A good public transit system is a benefit to all, but someone will have to pay, whether it is in the form of higher bus fees, higher rates or less state funding for other projects.
Cam Dawe, Sebastopol.
I am responding to your article about the local bus network. I actually wrote a letter recently to our local member of parliament. This was what I wrote:
I just wanted to message you about the school bus situation in Alfredton and I'm sure it's not the only place that there are issues.
This year the public buses are getting worse.
In the morning the Alfredton school bus is so full it either misses stops or the children are so squashed in its dangerous.
This is the extended bus with the bend in the middle.
I have two children on this bus, one in year 9 at Loreto and a second in year 7 at St Pat's.
My daughter often states that the bus drives past Loreto and drops off at St pats because it is too full to drop off.
The girls then have to walk to Loreto. Isn't there some kind of duty of care there?
In the afternoons the number 26 often doesn't arrive or drives straight past the schools, because it is full of Damascus students. No issues but need more buses.
The concertina bus is then extremely full and the same issues arise.
Ali Rodwell, Alfredton.
