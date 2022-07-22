The Courier

Chris Banwell to step down as Newlyn coach in the CHFL

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated July 22 2022 - 5:14am, first published 5:00am
OVER: Chris Banwell is ending his coaching stint at Newlyn.

Chris Banwell will stand aside as Newlyn senior coach at the end of the Central Highlands Football League season.

