You think COVID is tough? You could be living through it in Nepal

A Ballarat photographer has returned from Nepal, stunned at the resilience of the local people in the face of COVID.
Jeremy Bannister travelled with Aussie Action Abroad - and said he did not know how people and community groups were surviving with virtually no help.
"This was my fifth trip to Nepal - and it's normally a bustling place, but I couldn't believe how quiet it was on the streets," he said.
"It was sad. So many shops had to close because they just couldn't continue. They don't have a welfare system in the way that Australia has."
"People seem reluctant and scared to travel because of COVID."
According to the World Health Organisation Nepal has seen 11,953 deaths of people with COVID from a population of 29 million people.
In Australia it's 11,028.
In Nepal, 87 per cent of all adults have been double-vaccinated. - compared to 95 per cent here.
"It's been 28 months since Aussie Action Abroad has been able to get there, so we spent a lot of time reconnecting with non-government organisations and the partners we work with." Mr Bannister said.
"We saw many shops that had closed down.
"The schools seem to be continuing but they had no money whatsoever and no assistance. It's all volunteers keeping it going.
"They've had no money coming through and the government gives them the absolute bare minimum."
Mr Bannister also described the state of 150km of Nepal's main highway, which he said took 10 hours to travel because of its poor state.
The Ballarat-based charity began 22-years ago and takes teams to help with practical projects and training.
Mr Bannister went to help after a serious natural disaster in 2015 - and has been going back almost every years since to lead teams of photographers.
"If you're a builder, teacher - or just anyone with a skill you can share - we want you," he said.
"It's such a wonderful place.
"It's one of those countries that everyone should go to before they die.
"When you make a friend there, you make a friend for life."
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
