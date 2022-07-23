THE CLOCK is ticking. We are days out from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. There are 190 weeks until Commonwealth Games action in Ballarat.
And it feels like we are waiting.
Advertisement
City of Ballarat this week released its legacy opportunities proposal paper - a wish list - for what it feels this city needs to be Games ready. This is setting the blue print, even though hosting duties for not all sports have been locked in and confirmed by governing bodies.
We need to get moving.
What we do know is Ballarat is hosting a Games showpiece with the track and field program at Mars Stadium, which is still very much like a boutique AFL stadium.
Oregon in the United States has set the benchmark in hosting the IAAF world athletics championships the past fortnight.
Hayward Field is purpose-built redevelopment for modern athletics in all the finer details from how seating is laid out without concrete pylons blocking action right down to incredible indoor practice facilities for athletes with six lanes plus areas for triple jump, long jump, pole vault and throws (in nets).
Now we get to see what the English will serve up for action in Birmingham.
The state government assures us Ballarat will be ready but it is really hard not to get even a little impatient.
When you see the best in the world, we need to know we can put on a great show that is more than merely good enough.
The Games puts Ballarat on a world stage unlike we have experienced before.
Sure, we have hosted group matches for basketball in the Commonwealth Games basketball at the Minerdome.
Athletics will be a game of a whole different level.
Legacy infrastructure for Mars Stadium under City of Ballarat's bid will offer a permanent capacity for 20,000 spectators and temporary structures that could allow for 30,000 Games fans.
We might not have indoor warm-up facilities like Hayward Field offers, but the City has reiterated its proposal for a purpose-built warm-up track to become the new home for Ballarat athletics.
The City has also flagged the need for an extra multi-purpose oval in the Eureka sporting precinct to both prevent community sport disruptions during Mars construction and to meet rising participation in female and junior sport.
None of this is particularly new. To see the list extensively on paper sends a need we need to get moving - such facilities can hardly appear quickly.
Advertisement
There is a lot of legacy talk for regional Victoria in the 2026 Games.
Melbourne 2006 prompted our basketball leaders to realise we need more than the Minerdome to compete for world-class events, let alone meet grassroots demand. It took 13 years for that dream to be realised in Selkirk Stadium, which is set to host the highly billed boxing for the 2026 Games.
Olympic rowing on Lake Wendouree in 1956 continues to spark inter-generational pride and achievement from Ballarat athletes.
We need to be prepared to create a new strong legacy. To do that we need to move beyond mere potential now.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.