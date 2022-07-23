The Courier
Opinion

MELANIE WHELAN:

Updated July 23 2022 - 2:45am, first published 2:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GOLD STANDARD: Australian high jumper Eleanor Patterson celebrates her gold medal in arguably the world's best athletics stadium on Wednesday. Ballarat needs to prove it can compete. Picture: Patrick Smith, Getty Images

THE CLOCK is ticking. We are days out from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games. There are 190 weeks until Commonwealth Games action in Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.