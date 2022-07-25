St Patrick's College is mourning the death of one of its long-serving teachers and former student Michael Brady.
Mr Brady was a student at St Patrick's College from 1956 to 1962, then taught at the college for almost 40 years leading up to his retirement in 2014.
As the long-time year seven coordinator, Mr Brady helped guide thousands of nervous newcomers to the school, helping them settle in to their secondary school lives and thrive at the college.
In 2013 Mr Brady was awarded the prestigious Facere et Docere award in honour of his outstanding service to the college.
In 2020 the school compiled an almost 20 minute video of get well messages from Mr Brady's former students and staff as he fought a battle with cancer following surgery to remove a tumour.
Scores of Mr Brady's former colleagues and students posted tributes to Mr Brady on Facebook on Monday after learning of his death.
"Devastating news to hear that the world has lost one of the most amazing men and educators. I was fortunate to have Mike as my mentor when I started teaching at SPC and I learnt so much from him," said Berry Street School - Ballarat assistant principal Damian McKee.
"Above all, I learnt that the care of a young person is the most important thing a teacher can do for a family. There was no better carer than Mike. Mike made learning an engaging process where students learnt through the close relationship he had with each and everyone of them. He had no favourites, he loved them all. Mike loved life and loved people. What a great legacy to leave behind. Rest in Peace great man."
"RIP Mr Brady, you were many students' first memory of St Pats and your kindness and patience will always be remembered," said Paul Rowse, Ballarat & District Trotting Club CEO.
"RIP to one of the all time greats. Many great memories with Mr Brady and a truly great man. A true SPC legend," posted Robbie Lockett.
Mr Brady is survived by wife Robyn and daughters Yemimah, Emily and Zara.
