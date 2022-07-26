"So often this court deals with offences of this type ... where there are characteristics that can [lead you] to the cause. For example a driver that is fatigued, a driver that is distracted by using their mobile phone ... a driver that is [drunk], a driver that is inexperienced ... a driver that is driving in a manner that is unwise, for example at high speeds ... these are the things that one looks at to understand [an] eventual tragedy," the defence said.