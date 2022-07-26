The Courier

Days after booting a career-best five goals in St Kilda's win over West Coast, former Greater Western Victoria Rebels player Dan Butler has inked a new two-year deal with the club.

Updated July 26 2022 - 3:19am, first published 3:00am
ALL SMILES: Dan Butler has signed a new two-year deal with St Kilda. Picture Getty Images

