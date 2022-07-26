DAYS after booting a career-best five goals in St Kilda's win over West Coast, former Greater Western Victoria Rebels player Dan Butler has inked a new two-year deal with the club.
Butler led the charge for the Saints in Perth on Sunday evening as the club kept its slim finals chances alive with a solid 28-point win.
It was Butler's best ever goal haul and arguably his best game since he finished runner-up in the Trevor Barker Medal in 2020, a year in which he made the All Australian squad of 40.
On Tuesday, afl.com.au reported the 26-year-old had finalised a new deal that will see him remain at Moorabbin until at least the end of 2024.
After playing 45 games for Richmond, including the 2017 premiership win over Adelaide, Butler has now played 56 games for St Kilda since being traded in exchange for pick number 56.
Butler's weekend haul helped the Saints remain level on points with the Western Bulldogs, who occupy eighth spot with a month to play.
The Saints face Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium on Saturday in another must-win game for Brett Ratten's side before a difficult three-week close to the season against Geelong, Brisbane and Sydney.
