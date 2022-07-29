Rewatch this CHFL round 15 thriller: Skipton v Springbank

What a game
What a finish.
Check out the video replay of Springbank's thrilling four-point win over Skipton at Skipton Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
The Emus took a long time to close the gap and then almost secured victory in a game which decided which of the two secured a double chance in the finals.
The Courier is live streaming one CHFL match every week in 2022, taking the league's coverage to a whole new level.
