Premiership coach Matt James is bringing down the curtain on his time at the helm of Waubra in the Central Highlands Football League.
He will leave the role at the end of this season, which he hopes includes another finals campaign.
James reached the pinnacle when he led Waubra to the 2019 premiership - the club's first senior flag since 2011.
He believes five years, including all the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, is a long enough stint.
In addition to wanting a freshen up from a football perspective, he also now has new family priorities with a young daughter.
The 30-year-old said he had indicated to the club committee at the start of the year that this would be his last season as coach and he was standing by that decision.
He arrived at Waubra as a player in 2015 and after two seasons featuring posterior and anterior cruciate ligament injuries focused fully on coaching.
James coached the under-18s and was a senior assistant coach before stepping up to the main role in 2018.
With COVID-19 wiping out 2020 and shortening 2021, this is his just his third full active season in charge.
James is hoping to lead Waubra into a third finals season, having finished on top in 2018 and fourth in its premiership year.
The Roos sit ninth with three rounds to go, just percentage outside the top eight. They face Daylesford, Dunnstown and Learmonth, most likely needing two wins to play finals.
James said in retrospect the knee injuries had opened up the opportunity to coach.
"It kick-started something I found a passion for. I probably wouldn't change a thing."
He believes the timing is right for a new coach.
"We've gone through a mini rebuild without hitting the deck. That's something I am pretty proud of.
"It's a pretty good list."
James is not ruling out a return to coaching somewhere down the track.
He said having become a coach at such a young age he had not had an opportunity to observe coaches at work in other football environments and was keen to do this to broaden his knowledge.
"I'm looking forward to that."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
