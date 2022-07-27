Ballarat records drier than average July

Ballarat has experienced a significantly dry July, with 28.4 millimetres less rain recorded than average.
The city's July average rainfall is 66.4mm, based on Bureau of Meteorology data dating back to 1908, and only 38mm fell on the city to July 27.
In comparison to this year's July rainfall, Ballarat recoded a total of 93.2mm in July 2021 and 41.8mm in July 2020.
Ballarat's heaviest rainfall for this month occurred on Tuesday when 10.6mm of rain was recorded.
The average maximum temperature for Ballarat from July 1 to 27 was 11 degrees, 0.9 degrees warmer than the long-term average.
In its winter 2022 Climate and Water Outlook, the Bureau of Meteorology had predicted above average rainfall for nearly everywhere in the country.
The bureau announced the 2021-22 La Nina weather event had ended in June and updated its status to 'watch'.
Last week, the bureau confirmed the ENSO outlook remains at La Nina 'watch'.
This is due to the persistence of some La Nina-like signals in the atmosphere, and a restrengthening of ocean indicators of La Nina in some model outlooks.
La Nina 'watch' means there is about a 50 per cent chance of La Nina forming later in 2022 which is about double the normal likelihood, according to the bureau.
Bureau of Meteorology head of long-range forecasting Andrew Watkins said the end of the La Nina event did not mean there was a drier July and August ahead.
"A La Nina 'watch' does not change the outlook of above average rainfall for most of Australia over coming months," Dr Watkins said.
The bureau's long-range outlook remains wetter-than-average, consistent with model outlooks from other global forecast centres.- Dr Andrew Watkins
"The bureau's long-range outlook remains wetter-than-average, consistent with model outlooks from other global forecast centres, reflecting a range of climate drivers including a developing negative IOD and warmer-than-average waters around Australia.
"This pattern is likely to increase the chance of above average winter-spring rainfall for Australia."
Due to the La Nina event the region's winemakers have experienced two excellent harvests, according to Grampians Estate Wines winemaker and owner Tom Guthrie
"What is really great is we have had two excellent harvests both of quality and quantity," Mr Guthrie said.
"So the natural rain has boosted our yield and the last two summers have been cooler so it's made for a later ripening."
Despite the drier than average July, Ballarat's water storage levels are healthy.
Central Highlands Water data shows Ballarat's total water storage is 86 per cent full, compared with 91 per cent the same time last year.
The total volume of Lal Lal Reservoir is 90 per cent full, compared with 93 per cent last year.
White Swan Reservoir is sitting at 80 per cent full, compared with 90 per cent the same time last year.
Gong Gong Reservoir is currently 61 per cent full of water, 28 per cent less than the same time last year.
