The Courier

Ballarat weather: City records less rainfall then long-term average

By Erin Williams
Updated July 27 2022 - 9:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat records drier than average July

Ballarat has experienced a significantly dry July, with 28.4 millimetres less rain recorded than average.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.