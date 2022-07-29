The sudden death of a much loved St Patrick's College student is having significant ripple effects through the wider community and health experts are urging people to look after each other.
Multiple schools have issued letters to parents and carers in response to the tragic death of Rohan Cosgriff tragedy that has shocked the city for several days.
St Patrick's College principal Steven O'Connor shared the news to the parents and carers on Wednesday, the day after Rohan's death, as did Damascus College Principal Steven Mifsud.
In the letters, both schools noted the importance about helping younger children deal with the year 11's death.
"Today and over the coming weeks, you may be concerned about your child's reaction or expression about this news. These reactions and feelings may be part of the grieving process," the letters said.
"I also encourage you to let your child know that you are aware of Rohan's death and that you'll listen to their concerns at any time they wish to share them.
"Staying connected and engaged with your child is one of the best ways to support them."
Clinical Psychologist Dr Veronica Johnston from Ballarat Psychology Clinic said it is important for parents and caregivers to provide a safe space for their children and to be patient as they navigate the grieving process.
"One of the things that's really important is to acknowledge the emotion that the person's feeling, even if you don't understand it, you acknowledge it," Dr Johnston said.
"Just sit beside them, walk the journey with them and continue to validate that their feelings are okay.
"People's experiences (around grief) are really individual. We take that those stages at our own pace, we take our time with it. That's why it's important to be patient."
In the letter sent to the St Patrick's College community, Principal Steven O'Connor offered the community's "thoughts and prayers to Rohan's family and friends, as well as the staff and students at the College."
"The College is providing support for Rohan's family and has offered them the sympathy of the College community." Mr O'Connor said.
Rohan's brother Darcy and sister Grace posted tributes on social media.
"So lucky to have had you as a little brother. Gunna miss you Ro, be good up there." Darcy said.
"You'll always be my Boaty boy. Take care- wherever you may be," Grace said.
The Cosgriff family has had a close connection with St Patrick's College for decades.
Rohan's grandfather, John, taught at the school for more than 30 years and his father, uncles, brothers and cousins also attended the school.
The Waubra Football Netball Club also posted on social media, saying its community is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Rohan.
It is the second death to rock the club this year, following the premature passing of player and teacher James Petrie in February.
"Joining the club as an 8yo, Rohan was a skilled footballer, and genuine all-rounder who was loved and respected by all, along with his family, who have been part of our club since 2013, " it said.
"On behalf of the committee, players and members we wish to convey deepest sympathies to Rohan's parents Anthony & Beck, siblings Grace, Darcy & Freya, and the Cosgriff family at this devastating time."
-Lifeline 13 11 14.
-Kids Helpline 1800 55 1800
-Headspace Ballarat (for 12-25s and parent support): 5304 4777
