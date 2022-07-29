The Courier
Updated

Ballarat school community in shock following death of student

Updated July 29 2022 - 5:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat community is mourning the sudden death of Rohan Cosgriff. Picture: Facebook.

The sudden death of a much loved St Patrick's College student is having significant ripple effects through the wider community and health experts are urging people to look after each other.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.