The Courier

Designing the bright future of Bridge Street

By Cr Daniel Moloney
July 30 2022 - 3:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TRANSORMATION: The City of Ballarat has unveiled its final designs for the transformation of the Bridge Mall. Picture: City of Ballarat

Residents often ask me - 'What does the future hold for the Bridge Mall?'.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.