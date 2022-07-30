Designing the bright future of Bridge Street

Residents often ask me - 'What does the future hold for the Bridge Mall?'.
This week, the City of Ballarat unveiled the final designs that showcase how we will redevelop, revitalise and transform the Bridge Mall into its former namesake, Bridge Street.
This $15 million redevelopment, fully funded by the City of Ballarat, will begin with preliminary works this year and major civil works commencing in 2023.
On the back of extensive community consultation, there are many exciting and considered design elements to this significant redevelopment.
A shared streetscape providing one-way, low-speed vehicle access.
The Sturt Street gardens extending into Grenville Street, creating a lush, landscaped entry into Bridge Street.
Bluestone pavers delivering a nod to the past.
Smart street lighting, such as facade projections, transforming the buildings into a canvas for colourful, creative night activations.
An inclusive play space encouraging families to meet, stay and play.
Limited parking and better access for people of all abilities.
Reflections of our First Nation's history and culture.
A portal to the Yarrowee River flowing beneath the street.
Bollards to provide easy street closure as needed for markets, festivals and events.
New street furniture. Outdoor dining opportunities.
Better connections to cycling paths, including the Sturt Street shared path.
And improved traffic flow through the Grenville and Sturt Street intersection.
These designs have been a long time in the making. Much work has gone on behind the scenes, from community consultation and a co-design process that shaped the designs, to reviewing and fine-tuning the designs with traders, other stakeholders and landscape architects, Hassell.
These final designs are an expression of the layers of place, history and cultures that are woven together in Bridge Street.
This builds on the strategic planning work associated with the Bakery Hill Urban Renewal Plan and the objectives established early in the project of achieving a thriving, distinctive and connected place.
It is the first part of a broader delivery program for the precinct to be delivered in stages over time.
Located on the river flats of Yarrowee River, Bridge Street is the oldest commercial retail area in Ballarat.
Before colonisation, it was a significant cultural landscape for the Wadawurrung People. Yarrowee is a Wadawurrung word for 'gum trees growing in water'. The area served as a gathering point for ceremony as well as food gathering and harvesting.
Bridge Street will be reinstated as a destination in the heart of our CBD - not by luck but by design.
Hassell worked with the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation to ensure cultural elements were reflected in these designs.
As a result, an arch symbol, representing Wadawurrung People gathering will be embedded in the pavement, while a portal will provide a window and a connection to the Yarrowee River flowing below.
The designs also draw from the name 'Ballaarat', which means 'resting place' or 'bended elbow', encouraging people to slow down, gather and connect with one another.
The play space is another exciting design element. The concept design for this specialist piece of the project will continue to be refined in the coming months. We will be seeking input from the community and the traders to finalise this design.
Inspired by a bridge-like structure, the concept design for the play space shows multiple levels of access, challenge and playful adventure for children of all abilities.
With a barrier integrated into the design, the play space provides a secure zone for play and exploration. The space can also be illuminated, helping to transform the precinct after dusk.
These designs are the catalyst for returning Bridge Street to the vibrant destination it once was, attracting shoppers, diners, residents and visitors.
This redevelopment will provide an economic stimulus to the precinct that will then work to attract new traders, further investment and encourage the restoration and maintenance of Ballarat's historic buildings and architecture.
It will also draw visitors to our region and residents wanting to live nearby or in one of the many second-storey spaces above Bridge Street's businesses and shopfronts.
Shaped for the people of Ballarat, by the people of Ballarat.
- City of Ballarat mayor, Cr Daniel Moloney
