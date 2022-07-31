WORKS on a new diagnostics department for Ballarat Base Hospital are underway to deliver facilities three times the size of the existing space.
The $6.25 million redevelopment work will shift diagnostics into the first floor of the Gardiner-Pittard wing, which had been a shell site since the building, including the new Drummond Street entrance, opened in 2017.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser said the Base Hospital was the region's major referral centre for diagnostic services, such as pathology and medical imaging.
"Every year, demand grows significantly on the services, resulting in increased wait times. We are delighted that works have now commenced on a bigger and better diagnostics space to help address this issue," Mr Fraser said.
"Contemporary facilities allow us to deliver world-class health care to our community."
These works come as part of the $541.6 million Base Hospital redevelopment, which is billed as one of the biggest health projects underway in regional Australia.
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews inspected the diagnostics department site in his visit to Ballarat last week, meeting with staff who would benefit from the change.
The Gardiner-Pittard wing, which is three storeys high, was built with the footing to double in size when needed in the future, but this was not part of this latest major redevelopment overhaul.
One of the key redevelopment features will be Ballarat's new emergency department, with an entry off Sturt Street, that will form the base of a mutli-storey tower.
Grampians Health chief executive officer Dale Fraser has flagged the health service was actively exploring how to open emergency while still building above it.
Demolition works on Eildon House and the Edward Wilson Building off Drummond Street began in April as the first step in major works. These make way for a new support services building.
The new diagnostics department is expected to be open early next year.
