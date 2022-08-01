A 30-year-old old Ballarat man has been charged with traffic offences after a two-car crash on one of Sebastopol's busiest roads.
Police confirmed to The Courier a silver Ford Falcon collided with a Mazda hatchback at the intersection of Albert and Vickers streets about 12.20am on Saturday.
The crash left the driver of the hatchback and her female passenger severely shaken.
The impact sent the Hatchback spinning into a pole.
It is alleged the occupants of the Falcon fled the car and ran into nearby St Georges Reserve.
Ballarat police confirmed a man was arrested and interviewed before being charged.
The man was bailed to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in October.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics were also called and treated a man believed to be in his 30s for lacerations.
He was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition.
Witnesses said the woman driving the silver car and her female passenger were also assessed by paramedics.
Police were observed checking under the Ford's bonnet.
Firefighters also attended from the Sebastopol CFA and Lucas FRV stations to clear debris.
Meanwhile, emergency crews were called out to a motorcycle accident north-east of Beaufort on Sunday afternoon.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson confirmed a teenage boy came off his bike and ended up in a culvert near Beaufort-Lexton Road and the Beaufort Motorcycle Track just after midday.
He was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital with arm injuries and arrived around 1.30pm in a stable condition.
The Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said a helicopter was initally called to transport the boy to Melbourne, but was later cancelled.
It is understood the teenager was wearing correct safety gear at the time.
Members from the Beaufort CFA attended to clean up leaking oil.
Detectives are also appealing for information to find a stolen station wagon in Darley.
The white 2020 Volkswagen was stolen between 3am and 4am on Friday.
Police from the Moorabool Crime Investigation Unit said the owners were asleep at the time and the theft formed part of an aggravated burglary. No one was injured in the incident.
The car's registration plates were BLU 820.
Bacchus Marsh Police said the crime was a "one off" for the area at the time. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A confidential report can also be made online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
