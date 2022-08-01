NORTH Ballarat will not field a team in the First XI of the Ballarat Cricket Association this coming season.
Instead, the club is choosing to focus its immediate energies on increasing its junior program and women's program.
Advertisement
The club plans to field teams in the seconds, thirds and fourth division this season as it looks to rebuild as part of a five-year masterplan.
The BCA is working through a range of fixturing options which is likely to see up to two byes included for each senior team, with hopes the final fixture will be ready to be released in conjunction with the Annual General Meeting on August 10.
North Ballarat club president Lauren Wright said the club had decided to forego the A-Grade this season as it looked to increase its junior program.
"There's certain requirement that we need to adhere to in terms of affiliations, one of those is obviously having a junior program which we have had a challenge with for a number of years, which then of course has a direct impact on players you have in your senior teams," she said.
"Without the juniors coming through in those significant numbers, we've had a number of people who have retired or are going to other clubs or are not playing in general, which means we have seen a significant decrease in the playing numbers of what we saw last year."
In May, the club released a five-year masterplan which will focus on its community aspect.
"We want to increase our junior numbers to make sure we are providing the stability you need to be a successful club and as a community club, we want to provide an opportunity for any individual whether it be a junior, girl, all abilities or senior players to play at our club in some form," she said
Wright said the club had chosen that putting youngsters into A Grade cricket would be too much of an ask this season.
"We aim to run three teams again, but we also understand it would be unfair on our players - which is why we took that decision to the AGM - to be playing people potentially third grades in our A Grade competition, that's not going to be a way to retain our players," she said.
"It's not a decision the club has made lightly, but it's a decision we have chosen to make as a club to continue to have a presence in Ballarat cricket.
"I daresay it will probably be more of a three to five year plan (to return to A Grade), because as part of those affiliations you need to have your junior teams as well as your senior teams and we are fully aware of that and have been having those discussions with the BCA.
"We're absolutely committed to implementing our five year masterplan, but we want to have a junior presence and our girls and our all abilities and then eventually the prestige of a senior A Grade team in the men."
BCA president David Nichols said the league was supportive of the club's decision
"We've been working with North Ballarat for a number of years on their status and we're they are at," he said.
"It's a brave decision on their behalf, but it's also been a considered decision for them to go back in order to move forward again.
"They had the three teams last year and we understand the plan is for seconds, thirds and fourths as well as under 11s and under 13s. They are doing a really good job to keep on track of that and most of the milestones outlined in that plan they have met.
Advertisement
"From that point of view they are doing a good job, but it is difficult to rebuild a club if you don't have the significant quality of players."
Nichols said the league hoped to confirm its fixture next week.
"We're anticipating playing a bye and we are working through different combinations," he said.
"We met with all the club presidents last Monday night and we went through three or four different options, we're now working between clubs and ourselves to come up with the best option for the First XI going forward.
"We've still got a couple of affiliations to go through in the lower grades, but our plan is by the AGM to have a fully settled draw."
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.