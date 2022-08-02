A generation of IN2CRICKET youngsters who started playing the game at Elaine over a decade ago have graduated into a new team which will return the club to the Ballarat Cricket Association this season.
After two years in recess, Elaine will make its comeback to senior cricket with a team set to enter division three and plans are also in place for a division four.
Club secretary Shane Dunne said the club was thrilled to be able to return.
"We're pretty excited about it really, there's not too many clubs that once they go into recess are able to come back," he said.
"We're looking at a division three definitely, but also we have hopes to play in division four as well.
"We haven't played cricket at Elaine for two years. I know a few of the boys went in to try their luck in the firsts and seconds in Ballarat, but all the local kids want to get together and resurrect the club again which they've managed to do."
Dunne said the club was working with the Moorabool Shire to get some upgrades to its facilities.
"We've got the synthetic wicket, but we're also working closely to see if we can get some new practice wickets, we're confident they'll be able to come to the party to match what we've already raised," he said.
"For a little town with no other sporting facilities it's great, because there are a lot of local kids who used to play there. We started off with Milo cricket in 2011, we've managed to build the club back up again.
"Back in 2010 we didn't know how to get the going again, so we decided, let's just start at the juniors and go from there. You give the kids a go, you build it and they will come. Those kids have all started together and they are all mates.
"We're keen to get a few more in if we can. We're certain we have a thirds team, but we need to let the league know by August 8 if we can get a fourths as well, that's certainly the aim, we'd love to have anyone come down."
