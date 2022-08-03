The Courier

Ballarat athletes Lachlan O'Keefe and Cooper Sherman have both qualified for the next round of the World Under 20 Championships

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated August 3 2022 - 12:29am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ALL CLEAR: Ballarat's Lachlan O'Keefe clears 2.04m at the World Under 20 Athletics Championships. Picture: Getty Images

BALLARAT athletes Lachlan O'Keefe and Cooper Sherman have both qualified for the next round of the World Under 20 Championships after impressive performances over night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.